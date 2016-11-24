SCHOOLS HOCKEY: King’s rule at Bretton Gate

King’s School ruled at a mixed hockey tournament ar City of Peterborough Hockey Club.

The tournament involved seven teams from four secondary schools and King’s firsts beat King’s seconds in the final with City of Peterborough Academy taking the bronze medal.

Schools tournament hockey at Bretton Gate.

There was also a junior tournament and here seven schools made up 14 mixed teams who each played six ‘Quicksticks’ matches with the top four playing for the final medals.

This final was between Fulbridge Primary and Copthill seconds with Fulbridge emerging 2-1 winners. Hampton Vale Primary School picked up the bronze medal in the play-off against Copthill firsts.

The tournaments came about as a result of work Vivacity are currently doing in schools to get more youngsters involved in hockey. All players at the end of the tournament were invited along to two free taster sessions at City Of Peterborough Hockey Club.