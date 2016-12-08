REVIEW: Gr-eight display shows just why City of Peterborough are top of the tree

City of Peterborough proved last weekend just why they are heading into the Christmas break as favourites for the East Premier A Division title.

City thumped Saffron Walden 8-0 at Bretton Gate to keep their three-point lead at the top of the table.

Action from City of Peterborough 8, Saffron Walden 0. Photo: David Lowndes.

They are likely to lose top spot on Saturday (December 9) as second-placed Old Loughtonians play an extra league fixture at lowly Cambridge City seconds, but skipper Ross Booth is confident they can ultimately claim the title and promotion back to the National League.

Booth said: “Eight different players scored against Saffron Walden which shows just what a team effort we have produced so far this season.

“Coach Mike Yeoman has had a great impact by fine tuning a few areas that we needed to work on and the success of the second team is pushing everyone to fight for their places.

“If we can maintain the discipline and focus we have shown in the first half of the season then we will definitely be in the reckoning come the final couple of weeks. There is still a long way to go but we can certainly enjoy Christmas.”

city of Peterborough's Manish Patel on the ball in the 8-0 win over Saffron Walden. Photo: David Lowndes.

Robbie Muir, in his final appearance for the club before heading for Canada, Joe Finding, Manish Patel, Booth, Ross Ambler, Will Astbury, Ben Read and Nicky Reddy scored last weekend for a City side claiming an 11th win a row.

City of Peterborough Ladies will spend Christmas in fifth place in East Division One North after a frustrating 2-2 draw at lowly Lowestoft.

There are only a smattering of league games this Saturday with fourth-placed Bourne Deeping’s trip to second-placed Shefford & Sandy in East Division One the pick of the action.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 10

EAST LEAGUE

Men

Division One: Shefford & S v Bourne Deeping.

Division Five North West: City of Peterborough 8ths v Cambridge South 3rds.

Division Six North West (North): Spalding 5ths v Spalding 4ths.

Ladies

Division Three North West: Wisbech 3rds v Cambridge South