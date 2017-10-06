PREVIEW: Title contenders waiting to ambush City of Peterborough in deepest Norfolk

City of Peterborough’s tough start to the East Premier A Division season continues with a trip to face another probable title contender tomorrow (October 7).

City, who scored twice in the final five minutes to grab a 4-4 draw against a strong Wapping side last weekend, are in deepest Norfolk to take on Harleston Magpies.

City of Peterborough Ladies (red) host Norwich Dragons in the East Premier Division on Saturday, October 7.

Harleston have also drawn with 2015-16 champions Wapping this season so pose a huge threat to City’s long-term ambitions.

“They are coached this season by former GB and (National League side Beeston) star Tim Whiteman,” City manager Graham Finding stated.

“He will play as well so they will be a very strong team this season.”

Both teams have four points from their opening two matches and City were grateful for a hard-earned point from a tough clash at Bretton Gate last weekend.

“We played our best hockey in the opening 20 minutes,” City captain Ross Booth stated. “We then made some sloppy errors, but credit to the lads for fighting back at the end.

“At the end of the day the result keeps us two points ahead of a team who will be among our biggest rivals for the title this season.”

Reigning Premier B Division champions City of Peterborough seconds secured an impressive 4-1 win at Wapping seconds last weekend. Nathan Foad (2), Paul Hillsdon and Will Astbury scored the goals.

City seconds entertain Waltham Forest tomorrow.

City of Peterborough host Norwich Dragons at Bretton Gate tomorrow (1pm). Both teams have won one and lost one of their opening two matches.

Wisbech Ladies are involved in a revamped National competition on Sunday (October 8). They host Norwich City in a Second Tier Championship tie.

Bourne Deeping Ladiess have started the Division Three North West season in blistering fashion. A 9-0 success at Bury St Edmunds thirds made it 19 goals scored and none conceded in two matches. Sophie Brittain (4), Izzy Oakley (3) and Joanne Beachem (2) scored the goals.

Bourne Deeping host opposition from Cambridge City tomorrow.

Weekend Fixtures

Saturday, October 7

EAST LEAGUE

Men

Premier A Division - Harleston v City of Peterborough, Cambridge University v Spalding.

Premier B Division - Wisbech Town v Norwich City, Bourne Deeping 1 v Ipswich & East Suffolk, City of Peterborough 2nds v Waltham Forest.

Division One - Long Sutton v Shefford & Sandy.

Division Two North - City of Peterborough 3rds v St Ives.

Division Three North West - March v Cambridge City Vets, St Neots v City of Peterborough 4ths, City of Peterborough 5ths v Bourne Deeping 2nds, Spalding 2nds v Kettering, Ely v Spalding 3rds.

Division Four North West - Wisbech 2nds v Bourne Deeping 3rds, St Ives 2nds v City of Peterborough 6ths, Bourne Deeping 4ths v Cambridge Nomads 2nds, Long Sutton 2nds v Cambridge Sth 2nds.

Division Five North West - March 2nds v St Neots 4ths, City of Peterborough 7ths v St Ives 3rds, St Neots 3rds v Wisbech 3rds, Spalding 4ths v Louth.

Division Six North West North - Leadenham 3rds v City of Peterborough 8ths, Wisbech 4ths v Spalding 5ths, Bourne Deeping 5ths v Long Sutton 3rds, Alford 2nds v Bourne Deeping 6ths.

Ladies

Premier Division - City of Peterborough v Norwich Dragons.

Division One North - Norwich City v Wisbech.

Division Two North West - Cambridge Uni 2nds v Spalding, Cambridge Nomads v Wisbech 2nds, Cambridge South v Long Sutton, City of Peterborough 2nds v Spalding.

Division Three North West - March v Bury St Edmunds 3rds, Bourne Deeping v Cambridge City 4ths, Spalding 2nds v Cambridge Uni 3rds, City of Peterborough 3rds v Ely.

Division Four North West North - Spalding 3rds v Leadenham, Bourne D 3rds v Alford 2nds, Woodhall Spa v Bourne Deeping 2nds, Louth 2nds v City of Peterborough 4ths.

Division Four North West South - Cambridge South 2nds v Wisbech 3rds.

Sunday, October 8

Ladies

Second Tier Championships - Wisbech v Norwich City.