PREVIEW: Thriller in store at the Gate as City of Peterborough Ladies will try and fell Sevenoaks

City of Peterborough Ladies are expecting a Bretton Gate thriller when Sevenoaks pitch up for an East Premier Division game tomorrow (November 25, 1.30pm).

There is only a point between third-placed City and their weekend visitors who have lost just three games between them.

City had to show plenty of character to fight back from a half time deficit at bottom club Old Loughtonians last weekend (November 18). Second-half goals from teenager Tierney Augustine, captain Robyn Gribble and Jeorgia Carr, on her 18th birthday, finally sealed a 3-1 win at a team who have lost all nine Premier Division matches this season.

“We hard to work hard for the win,” Gribble said. “Now we have a crucial game against Sevenoaks which we need to win to pull away from them. It should be a thrilling game.”

City of Peterborough seconds are also making a good fist of a Division Two North title challenge. They have two skippers in Jen Duffy and Chelsea Oldham this season and the latter claimed the only goal of the game against Cambridge South five minutes from time.

Unbeaten City of Peterborough men should have a more straightforward task tomorrow when they visit lowly Letchworth.

City are second behind St Albans who predictably crushed Spalding 8-1 last weekend.

City of Peterborough sixths lost their first seven matches of the Division Four North West season, but have now won their last two. Dan Barkworth scored the only goal in a home game against Cambridge Nomads last weekend.

Julian Catto, Harrison Ginn and Neil Lake (penalty) scored for City of Peterborough thirds in a 3-2 win at Cambridge University thirds in Division Two North.

The big game between top two March and Cambridge City fourths in Division Three North West finished 0-0 to keep the latter on top on goal difference.

Spalding seconds won their first game of the season at this level, scoring three times in the final 10 minutes through James Mayhew, Jacob Baker and Darren Grooby to beat their own third team 3-1.