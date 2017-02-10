PREVIEW: Lethal ladies are making smooth progress towards promotion

City of Peterborough Ladies are closing in on a remarkable promotion from East Division One North.

Few expected City to be second in the table, four points clear of third, with six matches remaining.

Action from City of Peterborough's 10-1 win over Colchester. Photo: David Lowndes.

But a side coached by National League player, and club legend, Gareth Andrew have hit form at just the right time.

They’ve played four matches in 2017 and won them all, most recently smashing Colchester 10-1 at Bretton Gate last Saturday (February 4). Colchester beat City 5-2 earlier in the season which confirms the terrific improvement shown by the local ladies.

“We started our pre-season earlier than normal as we wanted to be one of the fittest teams in the league,” City manager Simon Morris stated.

“We have strong competition for places, the coaches encourage simple hockey and the team have unified behind skipper Lauren Finding. We have lots of self-belief and desire.”

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies (red) v Colchester in East Division One North.

Senior male players Paul Hillsdon and Jordan Heald are also involved in the coaching set-up and they would have been impressed with the demolition of mid-table Colchester. City led 8-0 at the interval.

Emma Faux and Jeorgia Carr both bagged hat-tricks, while Tierney Augustine (2), Finding and Anna Faux completed the scoring.

City will fancy another big win tomorrow (February 11) when visiting bottom club Bury St Edmunds.

City of Peterborough men will take a win of any sort when they take on Cambridge City seconds in the East Premier A Division at Bretton Gate tomorrow (1pm).

City came from behind twice to beat bogey side Cambridge University 4-3 last weekend when Joe Finding grabbed a hat-trick. Top scorer Sam Blunt also netted.

Second-placed City are a point behind Old Loughtonians, but have two matches in hand. They shouldn’t be troubled unduly by Cambridge who were hammered by third-placed St Albans last weekend.

City of Peterborough seconds strengthened their grip on the Premier B Division title last weekend- they can only win promotion if City firsts also go up - with a 4-1 win over nearest challengers Norwich City.

Third-placed Spalding also slipped up. They led 3-1 against Ipswich & East Suffolk, but lost 4-3.

Bourne Deeping lost top spot in Division One as they lost their big game at new leaders Wapping seconds 5-0.

It wasn’t a great weekend for Bourne Deeping who were crushed 9-1 the following day by Didsbury in the third round of the EHA Trophy.

Bourne Deeping Ladies did win handsomely last saturday, 6-1 over Alford in Division Two North West with Gemma Catlin scoring five times.

Dan Martell’s return to action has sparked Wisbech into life. The Fenmen have boosted their survival hopes in the Premier B Division by recording back-to-back wins. Martell scored one of the goals in a 4-3 win over Felixstowe last weekend.