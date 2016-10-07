Search

PREVIEW: City want a stress-free contest

City of Peterborough Ladies ahead of their 3-0 win against Lincoln. Photo: Paul Evans. Pictured are: (from the left): Back Row: Simon Morris (manager), Robyn Gribble, Katy Lee, Tierney Augustine, Lauren Finding (Capt), Anna Faux, Kate Dixon, Di Bevan. Front Row: Chelsea Oldham, Lucy Dakin, Emilie Morris, Becki Wadsworth, Emma Faux, Eliska Srnska (GK), Mel Ludlam.

City of Peterborough Ladies ahead of their 3-0 win against Lincoln. Photo: Paul Evans. Pictured are: (from the left): Back Row: Simon Morris (manager), Robyn Gribble, Katy Lee, Tierney Augustine, Lauren Finding (Capt), Anna Faux, Kate Dixon, Di Bevan. Front Row: Chelsea Oldham, Lucy Dakin, Emilie Morris, Becki Wadsworth, Emma Faux, Eliska Srnska (GK), Mel Ludlam.

0
Have your say

City of Peterborough are hoping for a stress-free match when they travel to bottom club Chelmsford in the East Premier A Division tomorrow (October 8).

Component:1.7615093.1475673461, , ,$mergedBody