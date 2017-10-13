PREVIEW: City of Peterborough Ladies delighted with a fast start

City of Peterborough Ladies are delighted with their start to the East Premier Division.

Two promotions in three seasons propelled City into the top-flight for the first time in the club’s history, but all predictions of a struggle have been confounded.

Instead a squad brimming with young talent has taken the rise in class in their stride. Last Saturday’s (October 7) 3-1 win over Norwich Dragons at Bretton Gate made it six points from their opening three matches and fourth place in the table.

City seek a third home win on the spin against Maidstone tomorrow (October 14, 1pm).

“We are very pleased with the start to the season in a brand new league,” City skipper Robyn Gribble said. “Six points from the first three games is a very positive start.

“The squad have settled in very quickly and adapted well to playing at such a high level, especially our juniors.

“Over the next week, we will continue to work on our fitness and our desire to play a high intensity free-flowing game.

“Our ability to keep creating chances, and more importantly, capitalising on those chances is very promising and I am very optimistic going forward.

“We are looking to gain another three points tomorrow, but it will be a tough battle against a team who have had a lot of experience of playing in this league.”

City of Peterborough men, who are seventh despite an unbeaten start, are back on the road again tomorrow when travelling to Ipswich who have lost all three matches so far this season.