PREVIEW: Booth’s boys out for revenge against fellow title contenders

City of Peterborough could reduce the number of realistic title challengers in the East Premier A Division to two with a victory tomorrow (February 18).

That’s easier said than done though as City are at third-placed St Albans, the only team to beat them in a league game this season.

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies' (red) English Hockey Trophy win over Milton Keynes. Photo: David Lowndes.

That was way back on September 24 (St Albans won 5-2 at Bretton Gate) and since then City have won 12 games in a row to sit second in the table, a point behind Old Loughtonians, but with two games in hand.

St Albans are six points adrift in third, but they have a match in hand and a superior goal difference so the importance of tomorrow’s contest is obvious.

City will need to perform better than they did last Saturday when scraping past Cambridge City 2-1 with a late goal from Ross Ambler at Bretton Gate.

“If we could get nine points ahead of St Albans, we would have a serious edge over them,” City skipper Ross Booth said.

Action from City of Peterborough's win over Cambridge City 2nds in the East Premier A Division. Photo: David Lowndes.

“Obviously it’s a big game. We know it will not be easy as they are the only team to beat us so far this season, but we are confident we have come a long way since that game.

“It was heart in mouth stuff last weekend, but manager Graham Finding got his hairdryer out at half-time and we improved eventually.”

Young Brendan Andrews also scored for City against Cambridge.

Premier B Division leaders City of Peterborough seconds saw their run of five straight wins come to end at Cambridge University seconds who won 4-2.

City of Peterborough Ladies take a shot at goal during their win over Milton Keynes. Photo: David Lowndes.

But second-placed Norwich City were also beaten enabling third-placed Spalding to close the gap a little following a 3-2 win over Waltham Forest.

Majid Shah and Dan Barkworth both claimed hat-tricks as City sevenths beat City eighths 8-0 in Division Six.

It was another quality weekend for City of Peterborough Ladies who preserved their 100 per cent winning record in 2017 with a 5-0 win at Bury St Edmunds in the East Premier B Division and a 2-0 win in the third round of the English Hockey Trophy against Milton Keynes.

Faux sisters Anna and Emma both scored twice at Bury to keep City clear in the second promotion spot. They are without a fixture this week.

Jeorgia Carr and Lucy Dakin scored the goals against MK. City have been handed a tough quarter final draw away to Cheshire-based Alderley Edge, a tie that will take place on March 5.

City of Peterborough men will travel to Epsom in the semi-finals of the English Masters Over 40s Trophy on March 5 after a 2-0 quarter-final success over Norwich City last weekend.

Andy Cave and Shayne Andrews scored the goals.

City of Peterborough’s mixed team is in third round National Trophy action against Newark South at Bretton Gate on Sunday (1.30pm).