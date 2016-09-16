PREVIEW: All-change at City, but ambition remains the same.

City of Peterborough have new players, a new coach, but the club’s ambition remains the same.

City start their East Premier A Division campaign at Saffron Walden tomorrow (September 17) and hope to end it as a National League club again.

City of Peterborough skipper Ross Booth.

It won’t be easy as the Premier Division is again stacked with high-class clubs, but skipper Ross Booth is confident of another strong showing from a team that finished second last season.

“We want to compete at the top of the division,” Booth said. “But our primary goal is promotion back to the National League.

“We have a new coach who is looking to develop the tactical side of our game as well as continue our policy of integrating the club’s young players into the first-team squad.”

City have signed forwards Danny Sisson from Long Sutton and Sam Blunt from Wisbech for the new season. Ben Newman has returned from university. Former Welsh international Mike Yeoman will coach the team.

But City have lost Adam Wilson to St Albans, Neil Evans to Cambridge City, Sam Anderson to university and Shane Vincent to a sabbatical from the sport.

They warmed up for the new season by beating National League side Bristol University 4-1 in a friendly at the Olympic Stadium last weekend with goals from Nicky Reddy (2), Sisson and youngster Will Astbury.

City also lost to National League outfits Fareham (2-3) and Chichester (2-5). Blunt, Joe Finding, Ross Ambler and Jordan Heald scored those goals.

City of Peterborough Ladies finished a creditable fourth in Division One North last season, but they will be without university bound players Jess Amps, Rhianne Saunders and Beckie Warr. They have also lost Pip Saunders who has moved out of the area.

City Ladies start the new East League season at home to Lowestoft tomorrow (Bretton Gate, 1pm).

EAST LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday, September 17

Men

Premier A Division: Saffron Walden v City of Peterborough.

Premier B Division: Cambridge University 2nds v Spalding, City of Peterborough 2nds v Old Southendians, Havering v Wisbech.

Division One: Bourne Deeping v Shefford & Sandy, Cambridge City 3rds v City of Peterborough 3rds, Long Sutton v Wapping 2nds.

Division Two North: March v Pelicans.

Division Three North West: Cambridge City Vets v Long Sutton 2nds, St Neots v Spalding 3rds, Spalding 2nds v Ely, City of Peterborough 4ths v Leadenham, Wisbech 2nds v Bourne Deeping 2nds.

Division Four North West: Bourne Deeping 3rds v Wisbech 3rds, Cambridge South 2nds v City of Peterborough 5ths, City of Peterborough 6ths v Cambridge City 5ths.

Division Five North West: City of Peterborough 7ths v St Ives 3rds, Bourne Deeping 4ths v March 2nds, Horncastle 2nds v City of Peterborough 8ths.

Women

Premier Division: Wisbech v Holcombe.

Division One North: City of Peterborough v Lowestoft.

Premier A Division: Wisbech 2nds v Long Sutton, Alford v City of Peterborough 2nds, Spalding v St Neots, Newmarket v Bourne Deeping.

Division Three North West: Ely v Spalding 2nds, City of Peterborough 3rds v Cambridge South, Horncastle v Wisbech 3rds

Division Four North West North: Bourne Deeping 2nds v Skegness, Leadenham v City of Peterborough 4ths, Woodhall Spa v March, Spalding 3rds v Spilsby, Long Sutton 2nds v Bourne Deeping 3rds.