PREVIEW: A pair of perfect sides lie in wait for City of Peterborough

Have your say

Both City of Peterborough men and ladies first teams hope to end the perfect playing records of their opponents tomorrow (November 4).

The men host East Premier A Division leaders St Albans at Bretton Gate (11.30am start), while the ladies travel to top Premier Division outfit Wapping.

St Albans and Wapping have both won all six of their league games this season.

But the city sides travel in decent form. City’s men are still unbeaten after a scintillating second-half display blew Blueharts away last weekend, while the ladies were making it four wins out of four at home with a 4-0 success over St Albans seconds.

City trailed 1-0 at half-time at Blueharts, but goals from Brendan Andrews (2), Joe Finding, Ross Ambler and Danny Sisson turned the game on its head.

Adam Wilson was City’s man-of-the-match and it was a good time to find form as he played for St Albans last season. City are third, four points behind St Albans, so a home win is imperative.

Captain Robyn Gribble’s outstanding season continued with two goals for City Ladies against St Albans. Jeorgia Carr and Katy Lee also netted.

City Ladies are also third with a five-point gap to make up on Wapping.

Spalding men picked up their first Premier A Division point from a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Ipswich who are also now off the mark for the season. Liam Brazier briefly had Spalding, who have a tough game at Harleston this Saturday, ahead.

Bourne Deeping are still winless in the Premier B Division. They lost 2-1 at Waltham Forest despite taking the lead through Stuart Biggs.

City of Peterborough fourths claimed a brilliant team goal in the first minute of their 4-0 win over Cambridge City Vets in Division Three.

“We started the game, completed about 20 passes and Jack Cartwright scored before an opponent had touched the ball,” ace defender Andrew Cave enthused. “I’ve never seen a goal like it.”

Peter Lawton went on to score the other three goals.

March are back up to second after a Ben Wright hat-trick helped set up a convincing 5-1 win at Leadenham

City of Peterborough sixths and sevenths are bottom of their respective divisions. The sevenths lost 10-1 at Spalding fourths in Division Four as Darren Wilson claimed a double hat-trick.

Wisbech seconds are top of Division Four after a thrilling 5-4 win over Cambridge Nomads. Minor Counties cricketer James Williams scored a hat-trick.

The big ladies game in Division Four between unbeaten sides City of Peterborough fourths and Bourne Deeping seconds finished 0-0.