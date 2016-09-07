PRE-SEASON: National test for City at the National stadium

City of Peterborough tackle National League opposition at the National Hockey Centre in Lea Valley in their final weekend warm-up 9September 10/11) ahead of the Ewast League season.

City take on Bristol University and Fareham on Saturday and Chichester on Sunday in the annual tournament organised by Premier League umpiries.

Joe Finding scored for City of Peterborough at West Bridgeford.

City won 5-0 at West Bridgeford in last weekend’s friendly thanks to goals from Joe Finding, Ben Newman, Danny Sisson, Ben Read and Ross Ambler. Sisson was making his debut after transferring from Long Sutton.

The match took place in horrible conditions with heavy rain falling all game.

city dominated possession, but only had Finding’s goal to show for it at the interval.

But new coach Mike Yeoman’s demand for improvement in the second half led to sustained pressure from City and four goals followed. Quick thinking from Newman allowed him to pick out Ambler at the back post for the second goal. Man-of-the-match Newman then added one himself with more quick thinking. Sisson cleverly finished off a great team move to make it four before dynamic midfielder Read completed the rout. West Bridgford finished strongly and City ‘keeper Cam Goodey was forced into action to make two fine acrobatic saves late on.

“We’re still adjusting to the new systems introduced by new coach Mike Yeoman,” City skipper Ross Booth said.

“This weekend’s games against top-class opposition will give us an idea of where we are.”

City open their East Premier A Division campaign with a trip to Saffron Walden on Saturday, September 17.