OLYMPICS: Rio golden girl Hannah on the SportsAid lunch menu

A gold medal winner fresh from Rio will be in Peterborough next month.

Hannah MacLeod was a member of the Team GB women’s hockey team that pulled off a stunning shoot-out victory against the Netherlands, the defending champions and hot-favourites, to take the gold medal.

And she’ll be the guest speaker at the Peterborough SportsAid lunch at the Holiday Inn on Friday September 16.

Individual tickets are available for £29.50, a table of five for £140 or a table of 10 for £260. For details contact Living Sport on 01487 841559.

MacLeod grew up in Buckden and attended Hinchingbrooke School and came through the junior ranks of St Ives Hockey Club and Cambridgeshire hockey.

She made her international debut for England in 2004 against Germany at the age of 19. Since then, she has gone on to play for England and Great Britain over 100 times.

Before becoming a full-time athlete in 2009, Hannah completed her PhD in Exercise Physiology at Nottingham Trent University after gaining a BSc (Hons) in Sport and Exercise Science from Loughborough University.

She continues to work very part-time as a project manager in the nutrition industry!

MacLeod has also won world and European medals.

The lunch is being sponsored by Dalrod, whose boss David Lane said: “We have been involved with SportsAid for many years and it gives us great pleasure to continue our support and contribute to the local community in such a positive and inspirational way. Dalrod is committed to being a major contributor to the local community and our relationship with SportsAid allows us to do that and to help the many young athletes it serves.”

Since 2004 Peterborough SportsAid has awarded funding to local sporting youngsters aged 12 to 18 to help with costs such as travel, training, accommodation, competition fees and equipment.