MIXED HOCKEY TOURNAMENT: Facts and figures from 60 years of the Brummitt

It’s the 60th Brummitt Mixed Tournament at Bretton Gate this weekend (April 8 & 9).

Here are some facts and figures on the previous 59 tournaments.

1982 Brummitt runners up St Johns.

Bretton Beavers have the most Brummitt wins with 11, all of which arrived in a 14-year spell between 1985 and 1998.

Two of Bretton Beavers’ wins were shared (against Carlton in 1984 & Spalding in 1996) as back in the day there was no rule to allow a penalty shoot out after a drawn game.

Jurassic Beavers - a spin-off from Bretton Beavers - have won the Brummitt five times and a Beavers team - without Bretton in its title - has won twice.

The first winners of the Brummitt were Saracens who beat Young Conservatives 1-0 after extra time in the 1958 final.

1990 Brummitt winners Carlton and runners-up Market Deeping.

The biggest margin of victory in a Brummitt final is 6-0 by Bretton Beavers over Warboys in 1997.

10 teams competed in the first Roger Brummitt tournament in 1958. The most teams to have taken part is 28.

Bretton Beavers - in all its guises - is the longest-serving Brummitt team, an honour formerly held by the now defunct St Johns and Young Conservative teams.

It’s believed Bretton Beavers’ legends Mike Yeoman and Adrian ‘Aggi’ Milner are the two players with the most Brummitt appearances, although 74-year-old Sue Drake is again expected to take part this year.

1992 Brummitt winners Peterborough Athletic with the city's Olympic hockey gold medallist Paul Barber (front, right).

Don Merrington-Warm played and umpired at the first Brummitt tournament and will act as tournament referee this weekend. He has missed just one of the 59 tournaments so far when there was a mix-up over dates. He arrived at Bretton Gate the weekend after the event had been held!

Every year since 1982 the Jack Rouse Trophy has been awarded to the team with the highest fair play marks from the umpires. Triple S were the first winners, but GPO won it three times in the first five years.

The Roger Brummitt Memorial Tournament was created after a family tragedy .