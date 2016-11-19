MATCH REPORTS: Top weekend for City of Peterborough as three-goal Tierney hits form

City of Peterborough Ladies are up to third in East Division One North after a convincing 3-0 win over Bedford seconds at Bretton Gate on Saturday (November 19).

And yesterday (November 20) City scored an even more impressive victory as they saw off Derby 2-0 away from home in the second round of the English Hockey Trophy.

City and Bedford started the day level on points, but the hosts were the superior team from the start.

Gifted teenager Tierney Augustine opened the scoring for City in the fifth minute and player-of-the-match Anna Faux made it 2-0 before the break following a well-worked short corner.

And Faux and Augustine linked up well in the second half to claim a third goal - and a second for Augustine - and seal a third win in a row.

Emma Faux opened the scoring from a well-worked short corner at Derby, a lead City deserved after dominating the opening stages.

And City, who looked fitter and better organised, were even more dominant in the second half and midway through Augustine claimed her third goal of the weekend.

City missed a golden chance for 3-0 in the final minute when skipper Lauren Finding saw her penalty flick saved.

Anna Faux, Ellie Bolsover and Holly Naismith, who has recently joined COP from national league side Wimbeldon, were nominated players of the match for their running, possession and distribution.

City will host Milton Keynes in the third round in February. They are in East League action at Cambridge University seconds this Saturday (November 26).