MATCH REPORT: Wapping 3, City of Peterborough Ladies 4: Carr drives City to a stunning victory

Teenager Jeorgia Carr struck a hat-trick as City of Peterborough Ladies delivered a stunning victory in the East Premier Division today (November 4).

City won 4-3 at leaders Wapping who had won all of their previous six matches in the top flight. The city side are now second in the table just a point behind today’s victims.

Robyn Gribble (red) scored for City of Peterborough at Wapping.

City knew that this week they would be faced with their biggest challenge yet.

Both teams displayed a high standard of hockey with both having chances early on. City got the first goal via a break forward by recently returned from injury, Tierney Augustine, who slotted the ball to captain Robyn Gribble who hit it past the home ‘keeper.

City continued to put pressure on the opposition, but Wapping stepped up their game, replying almost immediately by converting two short corners in close succession. City were not going to be outdone though and a well worked short corner was deflected through the keeper’s legs by Jeorgia Carr to make the score 2-2 at the break.

City came out hard at the opposition at the start of the second half creating some well-worked chances, while Wapping, mainly through the efforts of player of the match Lucy Dakin, struggled to penetrate the solid defensive team.

City forced themselves back in front from another well-worked short corner where Emma Faux supplied Carr with the ball to slot home. City continued with this intensity and momentum and when the ball broke from defence up through midfield to Augustine, she took the ball around the keeper and only a defender’s foot stopped her scoring.

A penalty stroke was properly awarded enabling Carr to complete a brilliant hat-trick from the spot.

City showed amazing teamwork and determination for the final 10 minutes of the game and despite conceding another goal, they clearly wanted the points more and prevented Wapping from any further advances into their D.

Next week (November 11) City host seventh placed West Herts.