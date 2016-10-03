MATCH REPORT: Trebles all round as teenager Tierney strikes

Tierney Augustine claimed a hat-trick as City of Peterborough Ladies made it three wins out of three in Division One North of the East League with a 3-0 win over Lincoln at Bretton Gate yesterday (October 1).

The teenager openes the scoring from a well-worked short corner routine and added a second goal before haf-time.

Cit of Peterborough Ladies' player Chelsea Oldham suffered a whack on the chin during the 3-0 win over Lincoln. Photo: Terry Harris.

Augustine, who unsurprisinbgly took the player-of-the-match honours, completed her treble midway through the second-half.

It was a dominant display by City who sit third in the table on goal difference behind Dereham and Cambridge City seconds.

Chelsea Oldham was taken to hospital during the game after receiving a nasty gash on the chin which required six stitches.

City are next in action at home to Harleston next Saturday (October 8).