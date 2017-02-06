MATCH REPORT: Title-chasing City of Peterborough keep Finding a way to win

Joe Finding claimed a hat-trick as City of Peterborough twice came from behind to win 4-3 at Cambridge University in the East Premier A Division on Saturday (February 4).

It was a potential banana skin dodged by City who trailed 2-1 and 3-2 at a ‘bogey’ venue. City had never previously won on this pitch.

James Fisher (right) was outstanding at the back for City of Peterborough at Cambridge University.

The game started at an extremely high tempo with both sides creating chances. City opened the scoring with a Finding drag flick. However, the students equalised soon after from a slick corner routine.

Following some confusion from the re-start, the home side went 2-1 up within a matter of seconds. City then created a couple of chances with youngsters Nicky Reddy and Manish Patel both going close, but it was top scorer Sam Blunt who equalised with a great flick into the top right hand corner.

But the final minutes of the half saw Cambridge University re-take the lead as a crash ball into the middle was well deflected in at the back post.

This was unusual territory for City who not been behind at half-time in any previous game this season.

But it was an opportunity to show their character and resilience which they took to confirm their status as title favourites. Finding added his second to level things up before the home ‘keeper pulled off a string of top class saves to prevent Danny Sisson and Will Astbury giving City the lead.

But with 10 minutes to Finding completed his hat-trick from a well-worked short corner. City then had to face a barrage of pressure from the hosts and it took great defensive determination from the side, especially from James Fisher and Matthew Porter, to keep them out.

City remain second in the table, but just a point behind leaders Old Loughtonians with two matches in hand.