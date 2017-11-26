MATCH REPORT: Steeldogs chase city stars out of town

Peterborough Phantoms’ hopes of reaching the latter stages of the NIHL National Cup were dealt a serious blow last night (November 25).

The city team slipped to a third defeat in four Group B outings when losing 6-3 to Sheffield Steeldogs in a clash of the table-toppers.

The hosts, who lead the way in NIHL Division One North, soon took command with three goals in the opening 12 minutes.

Cam Brownley, Adrian Palak and James Spurr all fired past Phantoms netminder Euan King who was then pulled in favour of Adam Long after being beaten by three of the five shots he faced.

Phantoms twice cut their arrears in the second period thanks to imports Ales Padelek and Darius Pliskauskas – the latter striking on a powerplay - but the hosts replied on each occasion through Liam Charnock and a delayed penalty effort from Milan Kolena.

Sheffield sealed victory when Ashley Calvert struck with just under five minutes to go before Glenn Billing fired in a consolation for Phantoms, who dropped to the bottom of Group B after playing four of their eight games in this competition.

They return to league action tonight when making an NIHL Division One South trip to Invicta (5.15pm).

Victory in Kent would move them five points clear at the summit.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

Sheffield

5.40 Brownley ass: Palak

9.23 Palak ass: Brownley

11.58 Spurr ass: Hirst/Kolena

24.21 Charnock ass: Palak

38.21 Kolena (DP) ass: Morgan/Bell

55.27 Calvert ass: Jepson/Relf

Phantoms

21.30 Padelek ass: Pollard

30.47 Pliskauskas (PP) ass: J. Ferrara/Jamieson

57.30 Billing ass: Norton