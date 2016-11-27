MATCH REPORT: Sensatational start shoots City of Peterborough to the summit

A sensational start paved the way to the top of the East Premier A Division for City of Peterborough yesterday (November 26).

The battle between the top two in the table was effectively over as City stunned Old Loughtonians at Bretton Gate with two goals in the opening five minutes.

Action from City of Peterborough's 3-0 win over Old Loughtonians at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Loandes.

The visitors were in possession from the initial push-back, but within 30 seconds they were behind as a superb run from Danny Sisson was finished by Ross Ambler.

And Ambler was also the man to make it 2-0 after five minutes when pouncing on a through ball which left him one-on-one with the Old Loughts ‘keeper and he finished expertly.

Both sides started this game with nine wins and a defeat after 10 games, but Old Loughts were shell-shocked by City’s start and performed like a team unused to falling behind.

The former giants of the National League showed little enterprise, although they did miss a far post chance just before the break to get back into the game.

Action from the top-of-the-table clash between City of Peterborough (red) and Old Loughtonians. Photo: David Lowndes.

City spurned a similar scoring opportunity and had to defend numerous short corners after the break before the impressive Sisson beat his man and scored from an acute angle to complete the scoring midway through the half.

City are now three points clear at the half-way stage of the season and with one game to go - at home to Saffron Walden (December 3) - before the midwinter break.