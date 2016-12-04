MATCH REPORT: Long trip to Lowestoft yields a point for City of Peterborough Ladies

City of Peterborough Ladies have reached the Christmas break in a creditable fifth place in East Division One North.

A 2-2 draw at lowly Lowestoft yesterday (December 3) is not one of their better results, but City have won seven and lost just three of their 12 league games so far.

They struggled to shake the long early-morning journey out of their system in the opening stages and fell behind to an early goal, but midway through the first-half Robyn Gribble equalised.

Skipper Lauren Finding fired City ahead after the break with a high shot from a short corner, but Lowestoft broke away to find a barely-deserved equaliser late on.

Katy Lee was voted City’s player-of-the-match for her strong running and support play.

City are just two points off second place and resume their league programme at home to St Ives on January 14.