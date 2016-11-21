MATCH REPORT: Letchworth 1, City of Peterborough 3; The home side’s biggest mistake was scoring the first goal

Falling behind in the second-half galvanised City of Peterborough in their latest East Premier A Division match.

City had dominated the first 45 minutes at Letchworth, without finding a breakthrough, and looked likely to pay the penalty when the hosts were awarded a penalty flick for a foot on the line following a short corner.

City of Peterborough top scorer Sam Blunt (10) picked up a knee injury at Letchworth.

They converted it, but the goal gav City the jolt they required to turn pressure into goals.

Within minutes a City short corner also led a penalty stroke award which Joe Finding slotted home and Finding then flicked home a penalty corner after good work from Ross Ambler and Robbie Muir.

And two quickly became three when Ben Read proved clinical from six yards before City expertly managed the rest of the game. Goalkeeper Cameron Goodey preserved the two-goal lead with a brilliant stop from a late short corner.

The afternoon had started badly for City as top scorer Sam Blunt suffered a first-minute knee injury which will keep him out of next Saturday’s (November 26) top-of-the-table clash with Old Loughtonians at Bretton Gate.

City’s top performers at Letchworth were Alex Armstrong whose reading of the game helped his team break up Letchworth attacks and start City’s regulat forays forward. Finding and James Fisher were very good at the back, while Danny Sisson’s wizardry on the ball almost led to several goals.

City of Peterborough are now second, behind on Old Loughtonians on goal difference.