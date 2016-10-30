MATCH REPORT: Late agony for City of Peterborough Ladies

City of Peterborough Ladies came agonisingly close to becoming the first team to beat Cambridge City seconds in an East Division One North match this season yesterday (October 29).

City of Peterborough, who started the day in second place, conceded two goals in the final stages to suffer a 3-2 defeat against a team who have now won six out of seven league games.

It was tough on the city ladies who played a full part in a cracking contest and led twice through skipper Lauren Finding and Di Bevan.

Finding struck from a first-half short corner in the first-half, but the home side levelled before the break.

City of Peterborough then spurned several chances before Bevan finally fired them back in front, but Cambridge eventually won the game with a last-gasp strike, which may have been converted, illegally, from outside the ‘D’.

Lucy Dakin was named City of Peterborough’s player-of-the-match for her command of the game and some strong running.

Cit of Peterborough have dropped to fourth place ahead of a home game against unbeaten leaders Dereham at Bretton Gate next Saturday (November 5).