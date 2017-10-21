MATCH REPORT: Ipswich 2, City of Peterborough Ladies 2: Another fabulous point for local ladies

There was another fabulous result for City of Peterborough Ladies in the East Premier A Division today (October 21).

City became the first team to take a point from a highly-rated Ipswich side. In fact they were 10 minutes away from claiming all three points.

Goalkeeper Holly Riches and her defenders were outstanding for City of Peterborough Ladies at Ipswich.

It would have been harsh on Ipswich who had dominated large parts of the contest, but they were constantly thwarted by a man-of-the-match display from City goalkeeper Holly Riches and her tenacious defenders.

City led 2-1 at half-time and hung on to that lead thanks to some great reaction saves from Riches before the home side’s persistence paid off with an equaliser from a late short corner.

Ipswich had also started well and claimed an early lead, but City’s response was excellent with forwards Anna Faux, Robyn Gribble and Jeorgia Carr linking up well.

Midway through the half Faux stole the ball off an opponent, exchanged passes with skipper Gribble, and shot home for 1-1. Carr then shot City ahead before the break with a well-executed drag flick from a short corner.

Ipswich won numerous short corners in the second half before finding their equaliser.

City are fourth in the table with 10 points from four matches. They host sixth-placed St Albans seconds at Bretton Gate next Saturday (October 28).