MATCH REPORT: Ipswich 0, City of Peterborough 3: City slickers remain unbeaten

City of Peterborough maintained their unbeaten start to the East Premier A Division season with a comfortable 3-0 win at struggling Ipswich yesterday (October 14).

City dominated this game pretty well from start to finish, but never really hit top gear, particularly in the finishing department where a combination of poor decision-making and an outstanding performance from the Ipswich ‘keeper kept the score line respectable.

All the City goals came from open play, with Ben Read finishing well after five minutes, and a subtle deflection from Danny Sisson making the score line 2-0.

Every team has their spell, and with Ross Ambler carded early in the second half Ipswich got a foothold, and managed to force a series of short corners, which were well defended.

Even with 10 players City created numerous chances, which continued when back at full strength, but only converted one more, a sharp first time finish from Adam Wilson.

All in all this was a satisfying win, their most decisive against Ipswich in several encounters. City also became the first side to keep a clean sheet against Ipswich this season. The number of goalscoring chances created was very encouraging, and with further work in training the squad will continue to move forward.

Man of the match was Joe Finding and new midfielder Joe chedd made a promising debut, having joined the club following university hockey at Reading and having previously played for Guildford.

City are up to fifth ahead of a game against local rivals Bretton Gate next Saturday (October 21). Spalding lost 6-2 at home to Wapping yesterday to make it four defeats in four matches.