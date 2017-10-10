MATCH REPORT: Harleston 2, City of Peterborough 2: A fair result from a great game

This was a high quality, high tempo game from start to finish between two evenly matched sides who would both hope to be in the running for the East Premier A Division title.

Harleston came out of the blocks fast and put City under early pressure, which eventually told when they scored from open play after 15 minutes.

As the game progressed City gained in composure and started to come much more into the match winning a couple of short corners, and eventually equalising through a great strike into the roof of the net from Brendan Andrews following a turnover in the Harleston area.

Harleston were reduced to 10 men moments before half time, a moment that proved to be telling. City started the second half in the ascendency, but were caught out defensively when the returning Harleston forward sprinted unmarked into the Peterborough 25, was found by a fine through ball and finished well from an acute angle to give his side a 2-1 lead.

But City stayed calm, playing their best hockey of the game, and after a period of sustained pressure, including a number of short corner and open play chances, equalised via a sharp finish from Ross Ambler.

Both sides battled to the end, with decent chances for each take three points. General opinion was a fair outcome, with Harleston having edged the first half, and City the second.

City remain unbeaten, but two draws in a row has left them in the bottom half of the table. They will start Saturday’s (October 14) game at Ipswich as favourites as the home side have lost all three matches so far.