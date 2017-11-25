MATCH REPORT: Gribble at the double as City maintain top three spot

Captain Robyn Gribble scored twice as City of Peterborough Ladies established themselves as a top three team in the East Premier Division today (November 25).

City were expecting a tough tussle at Bretton Gate against a Sevenoaks side who started the day just one place below them in the table, and they got one before easing clear in the second half to secure a 3-1 win.

Mel Ludlam on the ball for City of Peterborough Ladies (red) against Sevenoaks. Photo: David Lowndes.

City always looked in control of the game though and created the better chances throughout. Their domination was eventually rewarded on 20 minutes when the silky skills of teenager Jeorgia Carr enabled Gribble to open the scoring after pouncing on a loose ball.

City had to defend hard for the rest of the half, but excellent play from defenders Emma Faux, Verity Allen, Kate Dixon, Holly Naismith and Georgia Morton, plus some fine goalkeeping from Holly Riches kept the home side in front at the break.

The next goal was always going to be crucial and Gribble scored it after a pass from Emma Faux. Player-of-the-match Katy Lee then set up Tierney Augustine for a third City goal before Sevenoaks claimed a consolation goal at the death.

City remain third, four points behind leaders Ipswich, but four points clear of fourth.

Tierney Augustine tracks back for City of Peterborough against Sevenoaks. Photo: David Lowndes.

City of Peterborough men 1st XI saw their scheduled East A Premier Division match at Letchworth postponed because of a frozen pitch. City were knocked off second spot by Bedford who drew 2-2 with Wapping.

St Albans are four points clear at the top after an 8-1 win at Blueharts.

Bottom club Spa;lding lost 4-2 at Saffron Walden.