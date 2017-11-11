MATCH REPORT: Four-goal Finding fires City of Peterborough into second place

City of Peterborough are up to second in the East Premier A Division after a 7-0 romp at Saffron Walden today (November 11).
Four-goal Joe Finding led the way with four set-piece strikes with Adam Wilson (2) and Ben Newman also on target.
Finding score from three short corners and a penalty flick, while Newman was scoring for the first time this season after going AWOL from his defensive post.
Bedford started the day on top, but drew 2-2 with Harleston and dropped to third place. St Albans are back on top after an 11-0 hammering of Ipswich.
Spalding picked up their second point of the season from a 2-2 at Blueharts, but they remain bottom.
Unbeaten City host mid-table Chelmsford at Bretton Gate next Saturday (November 18) after travelling to Rugby & East Warwicks in the first round of the revamped English Hockey Cup tomorrow (November 12).