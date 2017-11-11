MATCH REPORT: Four-goal Finding fires City of Peterborough into second place

City of Peterborough are up to second in the East Premier A Division after a 7-0 romp at Saffron Walden today (November 11).

Four-goal Joe Finding led the way with four set-piece strikes with Adam Wilson (2) and Ben Newman also on target.

Joe Finding (red) scored four times for City of Peterborough at Saffron Walden.

Finding score from three short corners and a penalty flick, while Newman was scoring for the first time this season after going AWOL from his defensive post.

Bedford started the day on top, but drew 2-2 with Harleston and dropped to third place. St Albans are back on top after an 11-0 hammering of Ipswich.

Spalding picked up their second point of the season from a 2-2 at Blueharts, but they remain bottom.

Unbeaten City host mid-table Chelmsford at Bretton Gate next Saturday (November 18) after travelling to Rugby & East Warwicks in the first round of the revamped English Hockey Cup tomorrow (November 12).