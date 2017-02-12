MATCH REPORT: Five-star showing from City of Peterborough’s in-form ladies

It’s five wins on the bounce for City of Peterborough Ladies as they strengthened their grip on an automatic promotion place in East Division One.

City, who smacked 10 goals past Colchester last weekend, predictably proved too strong for bottom club Bury St Edmunds, romping to a 5-0 away win.

Captain Lauren Finding opened the scoring from a short corner and then it became the Faux sisters show. Anna and Emma both netted to make it 3-0 at the break and they both scored in the second half as City completed another comfortable success.

City are second in the table, five points behind Cambridge City seconds and seven points ahead of third-placed Dereham, both of whom have a game in hand.

Cambridge are the next Division One opponents for City as they visit Bretton Gate on February 25.

City host Milton Keynes in the third round of the English Hockey Trophy at Bretton Gate today (February 12, 12.30pm).