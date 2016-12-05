MATCH REPORT: Dominant City of Peterborough walk all over Walden

City of Peterborough were so dominant in their latest East Premier A Division game at Bretton Gate (December 3), goalkeeper Cameron Goodey walked off the pitch without having touched the ball.

Leaders City beat Saffron Walden 8-0 with eight different players on the scoresheet. They’re not certain be number one at Christmas though as Old Loughtonians play an extra match next weekend (December 10) and will go above City with a victory.

City of Peterborough's Joe Finding on the ball against Saffron Walden. Photo: David Lowndes.

City started incredibly well as Aussie Robbie Muir scored by roofing it from a tight angle in the first minute in his last game before heading off to Canada. One became two as good work from Jordan Heald allowed him to square for Ben Read to score with a first time effort.

Saffron Walden were now shell shocked and Joe Finding added a third from a short corner in the 15th minute. Manish Patel then scored a well worked team goal and Nicky Reddy claimed a fifth after a melee in the D ended with a Saffron Walden player attempting to clear a ball that fired back into the goal off his team-mate.

At 5-0 at half-time it was now a question of trying to catch the goal difference of the other title contenders. Credit to Saffron Walden who continued to try and play a passing game, controlled by their skilful captain in the middle.

However, the City press was too strong for them and the sixth goal was a wonderful team move with exchanges between man-of-the-match Alex Armstrong and Ross Ambler through the half before Will Astbury applied the finishing touch.

City of Peterborough skipper Ross Booth gallops forward in the game against Saffron Walden. Photo: David Lowndes.

A clever deflection into the D and good determination from Ambler to get a deft touch made it seven and then finally captain Ross Booth completed the rout after a short corner wasn’t dealt with by the Walden keeper.

City managed all this with top scorer Sam Blunt watching from the side as he recovers from injury.

City are next in action on January 21 when they host fourth-placed Harleston at Bretton Gate.