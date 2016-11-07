MATCH REPORT: Dereham 1, City of Peterborough 3: Young Will scores the best team goal of the season.

Will Astbury scored the best team goal of City of Peterborough’s season as they overcame Dereham and dismal weather conditions to rack up another three East Premier A Division points.

It was 1-1 towards the end of the first half when eight City players touched the ball in a flowing move which covered all areas of the pitch before Astbury applied a simple finish at the near post.

Ross Ambler (9) played well for City of Peterborough at Dereham.

Dereham is never an easy place to go and a tricky afternoon started with a torrential downpour which struck just as both teams went for their ‘warm’ ups!

City started brightly and scored first with Joe Finding converting a penalty corner. Dereham then hit back on the counter attack, winning and dispatching a penalty flick.

After Astbury’s goal, man of the match Finding increased the lead to 3-1 with another penalty corner early in the second half. Dereham then had a spell of pressure with a couple of corners which were well defended by City.

There was limited hockey played after this as torrential weather conditions returned along with a hail storm. This made it very difficult for either side to create any meaningful attacks. City decided to just see the game out with Ross Ambler and Danny Sisson doing some great work at holding the ball up high in the Dereham half.

The three points turned out to be even more important as leaders Old Loughtonians contrived to throw away a three goal lead against Harleston to lose for the first time this season.

Old Loughts, St Albans and City are now locked together at the top of the table. City are third on goal difference ahead of a home match with Ipswich this Saturday (November 12).