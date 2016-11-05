MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough topple the leading ladies

City of Peterborough Ladies scored a stunning success in East Division One North today (November 5).

City became the first team this season to topple leaders Dereham as teenager Tierney Augustine’s strike on 12 minutes proved decisive at Bretton Gate.

City of Peterborough Ladies (red) in action against Dereham. Photo: David Lowndes.

City could have won by more as they dominated possession and won numerous short corners.

Ellie Bolsover took the player-of-the-match honours for her strong running and good support play.

City remain fourth in the table with five wins and three defeats from eight fixtures.

They should improve that record next weekend (November 12) when travelling to lowly Norwich Dragons.