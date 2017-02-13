MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough march into the quarter-finals

City of Peterborough Ladies are through to the quarter finals of a national competition.

The city side, who are also looking good for promotion from East Division One North, eased into the last eight of the English Hockey Trophy with a 2-0 win over Milton Keynes at Bretton Gate yesterday (February 12).

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies' win over Milton Keynes. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was a scrappy affair in the freezing cold, settled by a goal at the end of each half. Jeorgia Carr tapped in at the far post on 34 minutes and Lucy Dakin slotted home the second goal from a short corner after the final whistle had blown.

City struggled for fluency throughout, but dominated much of the game against a team who always looked lively on the break. City goalkeeper Elis Srnska had to make a fine save with the score at 0-0 in the first-half.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for March 5.