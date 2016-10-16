MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough Ladies crash in Colchester

City of Peterborough Ladies have suffered back-to-back defeats in East Division One North.

The city side went down 5-2 at Colchester yesterday (October 15) to drop to fourth in the table. Thay had won their first three matches before succumbing to Harleston last weekend (October 8).

The home side opened the scoring from an early short corner and then doubled their advantage midway through the first-half after a period when both sides had spells of domination.

Robyn Gribble reduced the arreas before the break, but City were swamped in the second-half, conceding three goals before skipper Lauren Finding converted a late penalty flick.

City are next in action at home to Bury St Edmunds (October 22).