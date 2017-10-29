MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough Ladies 4, St Albans 2nds 0: Gribble at the double in latest victory

City of Peterborough Ladies are up to third in the East Premier Division following a handsome 4-0 success over St Albans seconds at Bretton Gate yesterday (October 28).

That’s four wins from four home games for City this season, although they got off to a slow start against mid-table visitors.

But once into their stride, City were irresistible.

Player-of-the-match Jeorgia Carr struck a screamer into the roof of the net with the reverse of her stick in the 20th minute.

That prompted St Albans into their best spell of the match, but City held out until the break and then regained control of an entertaining end-to-end contest.

But while City’s goalkeeper Holly Riches and defenders Emma Faux, Verity Allen, Kate Dixon, Pam Jacobs, Holly Naismith and Georgia Morton put in another awesome shift, the visitors’ backline creaked and finally cracked, conceding three goals in a 12 minute spell.

Captain Robyn Gribble made it 2-0 and claimed another for 3-0 after a fine assist from Carr. Gribble then turned provider for Katy Lee to complete the scoring three minutes from time.

It gets tougher for City next week when they travel to face leaders Wapping who have won all six of their fixtures so far this season.