MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough 6, Spalding 2: City prevail after tough workout against neighbours

East Premier A Division title fancies City of Peterborough had to work hard to overcome the battling qualities of struggling neighbours Spalding at Bretton Gate today (October 21).

Spalding twice cancelled out City leads in the first half before the home side’s superior fitness and pace told after the break. City remain unbeaten and fourth in the table, while Spalding are one off the bottom having lost all five matches, in this their first season at Premier A Division level.

Spalding on the attack against City of Peterborough goalkeeper Cameron Goodey at Bretton Gate. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Adam Wilson gave City an early lead from an open play goal, but Spalding levelled almost instantly.

Ross Ambler bladed a shot through the keeper’s legs to put City back in front, but Spalding short corner specialist Staurt Cunnington scored from a set piece before the break.

City put a stranglehold on proceedings in the second half and created numerous opportunities both from open play and from short corners.

Ambler claimed a second goal with Joe Finding, Manish Patel and Danny Sisson also on target in the second half.

Action from City of Peterborough against Spalding in the East Premier A Division. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

“It was a tough game,” admitted City manager Graham Finding.