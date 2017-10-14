MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough 5, Maidstone 2: Gribble grabs a hat-trick as City go third

Skipper Robyn Gribble grabbed a hat-trick as City of Peterborough continued their fine start to the East Premier Division season with a 5-2 win over Maidstone at Bretton Gate today (October 14).

That’s three home wins on the spin for the city side who are now up to third in the table.

Ellie Bolsover makes a pass for City of Peterborough Ladies against Maidstone. Photo: David Lowndes.

Maidstone opened the scoring in the early stages, but fine work from Ellie Bolsover and Jeorgia Carr enabled Gribble to equalise with a back post tap-in.

It was a cracking, end-to-end contest, but it was City who stole in front when Gribble turned provider for Carr to score.

A rush of short corner decisions eventually enabled Maidstone to equalise, but just before the break Gribble won the ball in midfield, drove into the ‘D’ and fired her side back in front.

City went on to dominate the second-half and Anna Faux soon created a hat-trick goal for Gribble and Katy Lee completed the scoring following a fine team passing move.

Lucy Dakin (13) fires at goal for City of Peterborough against Maidstone. Photo: David Lowndes.

Gribble was an obvious winner of the player-of-the-match award, but there were also strong performances from goalkeeper Holly Riches, Emma Faux, Pam Jacobs and Verity Allen.