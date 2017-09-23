MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough 5, Cambridge University 1: An historic victory is achieved in style

It couldn’t have been a much better start to life as an East Premier Division club for City of Peterborough.

Two promotions in three seasons had led City to the top flight for the first time in the club’s history, but if there was any trepidation about tackling elite clubs it didn’t show at Bretton Gate today (September 23).

City of Peterborough star Tierney Augustine fired this shot wide against Cambridge University. Photo: David Lowndes.

City have so many young talents in their team nerves are probably non-existant. Naturally the University side is youthful also, but they were eventually blown away by the speed and commitment of the local ladies.

Schoolgirl Tierney Augustine had already missed a fine chance to score when she powered away from her marker close to halfway, bravely ignored what looked like a hamstring pull, and set up a simple tap-in for Robyn Gribble in the 15th minute.

Sadly Augustine limped off and didn’t return and on her 18th birthday as well!

But her team-mates kept going. The students did enjoy a spell of pressure when new City goalkeeper Holly Riches had to make a smart stop, but fine hassling from Jeorgia Carr and a neat pass enabled Anna Faux to make it 2-0 at the break.

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies big win over Cambridge University. Photo: David Lowndes.

The visitors enjoyed their best spell of the match at the start of the second-half and quickly pulled a goal back, but City looked the fitter and stronger team as the game wore on.

Carr, who was a worthy player-of-the-match award winner, then created a second goal for Faux who displayed composure as well as skill before firing home and it was soon 4-1 when teenager Ellie Bolsover capped an excellent personal display with a firce drive from the edge of the ‘D’.

Gribble claimed her second goal, again after a Carr pass, to complete an historic victory.

City travel to Cambridge next Saturday (September 30) to face Cambridge City seconds.

City of Peterborough men won 5-2 at Cambridge University in their opening East Premier League game today. Report to follow.