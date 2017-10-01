MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough 4, Wapping 4: Late fightback rescues a point

City of Peterborough delivered a remarkable late fightback to grab a point from a highly-entertaining East Premier A Division clash with Wapping at Bretton Gate yesterday (September 30).

Wapping, the East champions of 2015-16 and a National League side last season, led 4-2 going into the final five minutes of the match, but goals from Manish Patel and Danny Sisson rescued an unlikely point for City.

Ben Read (red) on the attack for City of Peterborough against Wapping. Photo: David Lowndes.

It could be a vital point as well as both sides are expected to challenge strongly for the title. City now have four points from their opening two matches, while Wapping have fought out two draws.

City started this game well and claimed an early advantage through Joe Finding’s short corner strike.

But Wapping play on City’s unique surface as well as any other East side and they put together some decent moves before drawing level following a terrible error by Patel who lost control of the ball in his own ‘D’. Alex Armstrong had made a fine save on the line to thwart Wapping from a set-piece minutes earlier.

Back came City and Finding to make it 2-1 on 20 minutes before Wapping’s pace and intricate passing saw them take what looked like winning control of the contest with three unanswered goals.

Joe Finding in possession for City of Peterborough against Wapping. Photo: David Lowndes.

But Patel atoned for his earlier error and Sisson also scored to earn City a creditable point ahead of a tough trip to Harleston next weekend (October 7).