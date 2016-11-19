MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough 3, Bedford 2nds 0: Two-goal Tierney fires City up to third

City of Peterborough Ladies are up to third in East Division One North after a convincing 3-0 win over Bedford seconds at Bretton Gate today (November 19).

These teams started the day level on points, but the hosts were the superior team from the start.

Gifted teenager Tierney Augustine opened the scoring for City in the fifth minute and player-of-the-match Anna Faux made it 2-0 before the break following a well-worked short corner.

And Faux and Augustine linked up well in the second half to claim a third goal and seal a third win in a row.

City are in English Hockey Trophy action at Derby tomorrow (November 20), before travelling to meet Cambridge University seconds in a league match next weekend (November 26).