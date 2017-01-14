MATCH REPORT: City ladies in seventh heaven on return to action

City of Peterborough Ladies returned to action after the Christmas break in terrific form.

They thrashed St Ives 7-1 at Bretton Gate in East Division One North today (January 14) to move into second place in the table. Many games in the division were postponed because of ice.

Action from City of Peterborough (red) against St Ives. Photo: David Lowndes.

Tierney Augustine opened the scoring in the second minute and she added another soon afterwards before Robyn Gribble and Jeorgia Carr made it 4-0 at the interval.

Emma Faux scored twice in the second-half before player-of-the-match Augustine completed her hat-trick.

City are next in action at Lincoln on January 21.

City of Peterborough men weren’t scheduled to play today and they fell three points behind leaders Old Loughtonians in the East Premier A Division. Old Loughts beat Cambridge University 3-0, but they have now played two more games than City who host Harleston Magpies next Saturday (January 21).