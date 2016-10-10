MATCH REPORT: City are on the up

Search

Joe Finding (red) scored one and created one for City of Peterborough in Chelmsford.

City of Peterborough moved up to third in the East Premier A Division table after winning 3-1 at rock-bottom Chelmsford on Saturday (October 8).

