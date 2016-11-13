MATCH REPORT: Carr drives City of Peterborough to a rare triumph in the Dragons’ den

City of Peterborough Ladies had to work hard before overcoming East Division One North’s bottom club Norwich Dragons yesterday (November 12).

City always labour at this venue and this 2-1 success was their first ever victory in the Dragons’ den, although it looked like business as usual when the home side opened the scoring in the early stages.

Di Bevan then accepted a short pass from Jeorgia Carr before storming through the middle of the Dragons’ defebce and slipping to young striker Tierney Augustine who equalised skilfully.

It was 1-1 at the break, but it was Carr who claimed an excellent winning goal five minutes from time.

Anna Faux was named player of the match for her skilful marshalling of City’s midfield and defence.

City dropped a place to fifth on goal difference, but host fourth placed Bedford seconds next Saturday (November 19).