MATCH REPORT: Cambridge City 2nds 2, City of Peterborough Ladies 1: Second-half fightback stuns local ladies

City of Peterborough Ladies were undone by a second-half fight-back in their East Premier Division game at Cambridge City seconds today (September 30).

The city side, still buoyant after winning their first game at this level last weekend, carried momentum into their opening away game.

They were excellent in the first-half, dominating possession without managing to break through a stubborn and well-organised defence, until Anna Faux and Jeorgia Carr linked up to create a goal for skipper Robyn Gribble on the stroke of half-time. Gribble finished well after driving into the ‘D’.

City had also defended some decent short corners from their hosts in the first-half, but they conceded the equaliser to a well worked set play early in the second period.

The home side were now far more dangerous and it needed excellent defensive work from Pam Jacobs, Emma Faux, Verity Allen and Kate Dixon to protect the City goal.

But in the closing stages a cross from the left was converted by a Cambridge striker to seal a 2-1 win.

Jacobs and Anna Faux were joint players-of-the-match for City.