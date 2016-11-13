MATCH REPORT: Blunt strikes late to secure vital victory for City of Peterborough

If City of Peterborough do win the East Premier A Division, they might look back on yesterday’s (November 12) game as a key moment in their success.

Winning when not playing well is a great skill to have in any sport. City managed it against Ipswich at Bretton Gate when throwing away a 2-0 lead before sealing a 3-2 victory with just 90 seconds to spare.

Action from City of Peterborough (red) against Ipswich. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was a contest that became more fractious as the game wore on, one that tested the patience of two pedantic umpires, but Sam Blunt’s second goal of the game, a short corner flick into the roof of the net, delivered a scoreline that just about reflected the pattern of play.

Without performing with any great fluency, City dominated the first-half, scoring twice in the opening 15 minutes through Blunt and Will Astbury, but a reply seven minutes before the break following a quickly taken free hit proved a warning of things to come.

Ipswich started the second-half by winning a flurry of short corners - the first-half didn’t see any at all for either side - and they deservedly equalised from their seventh as City found it hard to break out of their defensive third. Fine positional play from Joe Finding and strong tackling from James Fisher ensured things didn’t worse for the home side

But the equaliser galvanised City and late pressure was rewarded when Blunt struck for the second time.

Will Astbury scores for City of Petreborough against Ipswich. Photo: David Lowndes.

Blunt has proven to be a terrific summer recruit from local rivals Wisbech. His opening goal arrived after a flowing move from back to front involving Alex Armstrong, Ben Read and Danny Sisson.

Astbury, who missed an open goal a couple of minutes before he scored, was the beneficiary of a fine pass from skipper Ross Booth.

Top two Old Loughtonians and St Albans won so City remain third of the three teams that boast 24 points from nine games on goal difference.

Next week (November 19) Old Loughts and St Albans play each other so a win at Letchworth for City would take them to second place at the very latest.