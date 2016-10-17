MATCH REPORT: Blunt is too sharp for students in City romp

Everything City of Peterborough touched, turned to gold in the opening 15 minutes of their East Premier A Division clash with Cambridge University at Bretton Gate on Saturday (October 15).

City were 4-0 up at the end of that period and well on the way to a fourth win in five matches.

Action from City of Peterborough sevenths' defeat by Cambridge South. Photo: David Lowndes.

It finished 7-2 to the delight of skipper Ross Booth. Booth said: “It was an excellent victory and a fantastic response to the last home game. No team would have been able to contend with us the way we played in the first 15 minutes.”

With the students coming off the back of winning against title fancies St Albans and then thrashing Oxford midweek, City were fully prepared to face a team full of confidence.

The students set their stall out from the off by attacking straight from their push back and getting close to the Peterborough D. This was to be the last attack for the students for the next 15 minutes.

City went straight down the other end and Sam Blunt created a one-on-one chance and then persisted to convert the rebound. City then went and won the ball straight back and attacked down the right winning a corner.

Action from City of Peterborough sevenths 2-0 loss at home to Cambridge South. Photo: David Lowndes.

This corner was duly dispatched by Joe Finding to make it 2-0. The pressure continued with Ben Read making an excellent run down the left and cooly finished on the reverse across the goal into the far corner.

And the early onslaught didn’t stop there, Manish Patel getting himself into a great position to finish after City robbed the ball off the Uni defence. This made the scoreline 4-0 after 15 minutes!

The students were shell-shocked, but they did pull one goal back, only for Minesh Patel to finish another great team goal with the last action of the half.

The dominant first-half display allowed Peterborough to play a more controlled second half, starving the students of possession. The visitors did create chances on the break though and won several corners in the second half.

They executed their routines very well, but came up against a rejuvenated Cam Goodey in the City goal. Goodey made several top quality saves showing great anticipation and reflexes.

Booth then got round on the right to win another short corner with Blunt putting away the rebound for his second of the game. Another corner then led to man of the match Blunt completing his hat-trick with a fierce drag flick.

The university pulled a goal back through a penalty stroke with the last action of the game.

City of Peterborough seconds were also victorious as they continued their strong start to the Premier B Division. They won 3-0 at Norwich.

City fourths and fifths also won, but the thirds, sixths, sevenths and eighths were all beaten.