MATCH REPORT: Blueharts 1, City of Peterborough 5: Second-half salvo maintains title challenge

City of Peterborough seem to be establishing themselves as a second-half team in the East Premier A Division.

Despite playing well in the first half City were unable to break down a resolute Blueharts defence underpinned by a fine goalkeeping display.

Joe Finding (red) was on the scoresheet for City of Peterborough at Blueharts.

Under intense pressure throughout Blueharts relied on occasional breakaways, one of which led to their only short corner of the game, which they converted for an unlikely half-time 1-0 lead.

City were however confident that their speed and fitness would tell in the second half, and in a blistering 15 minute spell scored four goals, the pick of which was converted by Danny Sisson following a mazy run from man of the match Adam Wilson.

City felt somewhat aggrieved to not be awarded a penalty flick, and bizarrely denied a legitimate Wilson goal, as Blueharts desperately defended, resulting in them at one time being reduced to nine players.

City added one further goal for a final 5-1 score line, but 7-1 would perhaps have been a legitimate score line and a fair reflection of their dominance throughout.

Brendan Andrews (2), Ross Ambler and Joe Finding also scored for City.

Next Saturday (November 4, 11.30am start) unbeaten City, who are now third, host top of the table St Albans who have so far won all six of their games.