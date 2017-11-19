MATCH REPORT: Birthday girl helps City of Peterborough’s come-from-behind victory

City of Peterborough Ladies had to come back from a half time deficit to win 3-1 at bottom club Old Loughtonians in the East Premier Division yesterday (November 18).

City got off to a slow start struggling to capitalise on any chances and as a result the home side put on the pressure and they were rewarded when a deflected ball flew high into the net following a short corner.

Captain Robyn Gribble (red) scored for City of Peterborough Ladies at Old Loughtonians.

City knew that they would have to up their intensity to come back at Old Loughts and that is exactly what they did. City pushed hard early and after a lot of hard pressing from the midfield and forward line, a stray pass was intercepted by player of the match Lucy Dakin. The ball was then played to Jeorgia Carr who played it towards the goal for Tierney Augustine to tap in on the line.

This put the wind in City’s sails and their intensity increased further and multiple chances were created. City went ahead from a short corner that was played to birthday girl, Carr who deflected it into the net.

City were always looking for more goals and the attacks kept coming, with little comeback from Old Loughts whose counter-attacks were prevented by City’s solid defensive play.

City were rewarded with another goal towards the end of the second half when the ball was smacked into the ‘D’ by Emma Faux which was deflected onto the keeper’s pads by a defender and, after a missed clearance, was stolen off the pads and into the goal by Robyn Gribble to make the final score 3-1.

Next Saturday (November 25) City are at home to Sevenoaks who are only one point behind third-placed City.