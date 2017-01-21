Search

MATCH REPORT: Back-to-back wins keep City of Peterborough in second place

Robyn Gribble (red) opened the scoring for City of Peterborough Ladies at Lincoln.

Robyn Gribble (red) opened the scoring for City of Peterborough Ladies at Lincoln.

0
Have your say

City of Peterborough Ladies today (January 21) made it back-to-back victories in Division One North of the East League since the return to action after Christmas.

City maintained second place with a well-deserved 2-0 win at Lincoln thanks to a first-half goal from Robyn Gribble and a second-half strike from Anna Faux.

Faux was named player-of-the-match for City who created enough chances to have won more handsomely.

City have a tough trip next Saturday (January 28) when travelling to fourth-placed Harleston seconds.

City of Peterborough men suffered a postponement because of a frozen surface at Bretton Gate.