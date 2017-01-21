MATCH REPORT: Back-to-back wins keep City of Peterborough in second place

City of Peterborough Ladies today (January 21) made it back-to-back victories in Division One North of the East League since the return to action after Christmas.

City maintained second place with a well-deserved 2-0 win at Lincoln thanks to a first-half goal from Robyn Gribble and a second-half strike from Anna Faux.

Faux was named player-of-the-match for City who created enough chances to have won more handsomely.

City have a tough trip next Saturday (January 28) when travelling to fourth-placed Harleston seconds.

City of Peterborough men suffered a postponement because of a frozen surface at Bretton Gate.