MATCH REPORT: A 14-goal weekend for City of Peterborough

City of Peterborough are up to second in the East Premier A Division after a 7-0 romp at Saffron Walden yesterday (November 11).

And City also moved impressively into the second round of the First Tier section in a revamped English Competitions event with 7-1 hammering away at Rushby & East Warwicks.

Joe Finding (red) scored five times for City of Peterborough over the weekend.

Rugby and East Warwick’s are a decent mid table side, playing at the same level as City in the Midlands Prem.

But in a scintillating first half display a City side without three of their starting 11 from the day before, completely took them apart, racing to a 5-0 interval lead and effectively putting the game to bed.

The second half never reached the heights of the first as City conceded a soft consolation goal before scoring two further goals late on to give a true reflection of their overall dominance.

Jordan Heald (2), Adam Wilson, Nathan Foad, Ben Read, Ben Newman and Joe Finding scored the goals, while there was a performance of rich promise from 15 year-old Nathan Roasrio on debut.

Four-goal Finding had led the way with four set-piece strikes at Saffron Walden where Wilson (2) and Newman were also on target.

Finding score from three short corners and a penalty flick, while Newman was scoring for the first time this season after going AWOL from his defensive post.

City were 3-0 up in 17 minutes through the first two Finding goals and another set-piece strike from Adam Wilson.

City created numerous other scoring opportunities, but a combination of poor decision making and a fine game from the Saffron Walden keeper meant that the scoreline remained at 3-0 until midway through the second half.

But pressure eventually told with Finding adding his third and fourth goals through another short corner and a penalty flick.

Wilson then added his second, rifling an unstoppable shot from a tight angle into the roof of the net, before Newman converted the final goal, a tap in following a well worked team move.

Bedford started the day on top, but drew 2-2 with Harleston and dropped to third place. St Albans are back on top after an 11-0 hammering of Ipswich.

Spalding picked up their second point of the season from a 2-2 at Blueharts, but they remain bottom.

Unbeaten City host mid-table Chelmsford at Bretton Gate next Saturday (November 18).