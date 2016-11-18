MATCH PREVIEW: City of Peterborough reaching for the summit

Reaching the top of the East Premier A Division before the mid-winter break is one target for City of Peterborough.

The city side’s last-gasp win over Ipswich at Bretton Gate last weekend (November 12) kept them third in the table, but level on points with top two Old Loughtonians and St Albans.

Action from Bourne Deeping (dark shirts) against East London. Photo: David Lowndes.

The two leaders clash tomorrow (November 19) and a draw there would mean victory at Letchworth would propel City to the summit.

City also host Old Loughtonians on November 26. The last games before the mid-season break take place on December 3.

City will have to perform better than they did when beating Ipswich 3-2, to reach the top. Sam Blunt’s second goal of the game arrived from a short corner 90 seconds from time. Will Astbury also netted as City took an early 2-0 lead.

“It was a bit too close for comfort,” City captain Ross Booth admitted. “It was a tough game, but we kept going

“We are just taking it one game at a time with the focus on our performance and no-on else’s. We will have a better idea of our chances at the mid-winter break in three weeks.

“We don’t know a lot about Letchworth as they are newly-promoted, but their position in the league suggests they can compete at this level.”

City seconds delivered their best performance of the season as they grabbed top spot in the Premier B Division back from Spalding, who were beaten at home for the first time this season.

Peter Taylor and Nathan Foad each scored twice for City in a 6-1 win at West Herts, while Stuart Cunnington netted twice for Spalding in a 4-3 defeat to Havering.

The teams clash at Bretton Gate tomorrow (11.30am).

Spalding fourths maintained their 100 per cent record in Division Six North West with a 4-0 win at Long Sutton thirds.

The game finished early as Spalding striker Lawrence Smith-Hughes picked up an injury trying to complete his hat-trick. Brothers Ben and Kieran Scholes also scored for Spalding.

Charlie Boughton scored all four goals as March seconds beat City of Peterborough eighths in Division Four.

City of Peterborough Ladies have a busy weekend coming up as they host Bedford in East Division One North tomorrow before travelling to Derby for a English Hockey Trophy clash 24 hours later.

City dropped below Bedford into fifth place on goal difference despite winning 2-1 at Norwich Dragons last weekend. Bourne Deeping men enjoyed an excellent weekend winning a crucial match at the top end of Division One 3-2 over East London before knocking local rivals Long Sutton out of the English Hockey Trophy on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

James Sharpe, Stuart Biggs and Phil Arnold scored against London.